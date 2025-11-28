Wedding Bells for the Padukones

Wedding bells are about to ring in the Padukone household. Deepika Padukone’s younger sister, Anisha Padukone, is all set to tie the knot with her long-time beau, Rohan Acharya. Rohan, the great-grandson of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy, is also the brother of Drisha Acharya, who is married to Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol.

According to a source close to the Acharya family, while the Padukones are yet to make an official announcement, a formal statement is expected soon. Anisha and Rohan, who have known each other for years, are extremely private and have kept their relationship away from the spotlight. Interestingly, both Deepika and Ranveer follow Rohan on Instagram. “Ranveer Singh could well have played cupid,” the source said. “Ranveer’s parents and Sumit Acharya are very close. It’s a wonderful family, and Anisha and Rohan naturally clicked as they met over several gatherings.”

The 34-year-old Anisha, a professional golfer, also serves as CEO of the Live Love Laugh Foundation, founded by Deepika. Rohan, a Dubai-based entrepreneur, is the son of Chimoo and Sumit Acharya and works with his father in the family’s travel business.

His mother, Chimoo Acharya, formerly the marketing head of an Emirati company, launched her events agency, L’Atitude, in 2002 with a concert featuring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.