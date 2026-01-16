Wedding Bells for Dhanush-Mrunal

If industry buzz is to be believed, Asuran star Dhanush may be preparing for a quiet new beginning with rumoured girlfriend Mrunal Thakur, with talk of an intimate February 14 wedding. With neither actor confirming nor denying the reports.

“If there was no truth to it, their agencies would have issued a statement. Since that hasn’t happened, there could be some truth to the reports, because no one would make up news like this,” a source suggests.

Whispers about their relationship first gained traction in August last year when Dhanush made a surprise appearance at the premiere of Mrunal’s Son of Sardaar 2.

“Yes, it’s true that they are dating. But it’s still very new, and they have no plans of making the relationship official either publicly or with the media. At the same time, they are unfazed about being seen together. Friends are rooting for them, as they are quite similar and compatible in terms of values, choices, and outlook,” the source adds.