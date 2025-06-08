Weaving Stories And People Together

In the aftermath of the pandemic, Hyderabad’s cultural events fell silent. But for writer-publisher Venkat Siddareddy, the lull sparked reflection. “Even when previews and book launches resumed, the spark was missing,” he recalls. A conversation with writer Pydipalli Satyanand led to the idea: Why not create a small, steady space for cultural dialogue? That’s how Marikonni Kathalu — meaning “some more stories”— came to life.



One step at a time



The first session saw two emerging Telugu authors (Kadali Satyanarayana and Surendra Seelam) shared personal experiences, navigating publishing hurdles, editorial blind spots, and shifting readership dynamics. What followed was an unexpected connection.



“We added a curated lunch experience after the talk, and people stayed for hours,” recalls Venkat. “They mingled, networked, and formed bonds that extended beyond the event. That’s when we realised we were onto something.”

Marikonni Kathalu aims to cultivate a community of arts and culture enthusiasts through regular, high-quality programming. Started earlier this year, each session features a 90-minute moderated discussion with carefully selected panellists, followed by 30 minutes of audience interaction for direct engagement and questions.

The framework explores three dimensions: Panellists’ journeys, professional challenges, and the political nature of their work. This ensures audiences understand what it means to be a creative professional in today's cultural landscape.

From actors Jhansi and Thiruveer discussing the evolution from stage to screen, to musicians Harini Rao and DJ Sree exploring the intersection of Hindustani and contemporary music, every event is shaped by the experiences of the guests as well as their journeys, which showcase the many influences that shape an artist’s life.

Bridging gaps



At the heart of this initiative lies the intention to create inclusive spaces. “We saw a generational divide. Gen Z was organizing events, but older generations felt left out. We wanted to bridge that,” says Venkat. “Cities like Chennai and Bangalore have thriving, sustained cultural scenes. Hyderabad, despite its creative potential, didn’t have that continuity.”



Sessions have also celebrated literary voices, debut writers, and women entrepreneurs. Marikonni Kathalu is a continuation of the passion that Venkat and his partner, classical musician Ranjani Sivakumar, have nurtured for years. “Whether it was supporting independent films like Mallesham, launching Anvikshiki Publishing, or building the Chaduvu e-book app, these were all passion projects,” says Venkat. “We left our tech careers in the UK because we believed in India’s creative potential. This is our way of giving back.”



Nurturing art and artists

Each session ensures that those present learn something new. Audience requests birthed an upcoming writing workshop. And the most exciting result has been creating a community of like-minded people. “People who met at Marikonni Kathalu have started working together in different ways books, plays, art projects. It’s become more than a platform; it’s a thriving ecosystem,” says Venkat.

While challenges remain (limited venues, a shortage of local publishers, lack of professional editors) but through open dialogue, solutions are emerging. Venkat signs off saying, “We’re exploring bi-monthly and even weekly sessions. Long-term, we want multiple chapters across Hyderabad that are localised hubs for cultural exchange.”

