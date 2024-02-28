We intend to put up stories on the world screen

Richa Chadha and Ali Faizal are on top of the world! Girls Will Be Girls, the first film under their banner, has bagged two awards at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival — Audience Choice for Best Film and Jury Award for Best Actor. The star actor/producer couple promptly announced a list of six films from their production house, all underlining their commitment to innovation and ground-breaking storytelling. They also participated in a casual ‘meet and greet’ gathering, and answered a few questions.

What is the one thing you guys felt wasn’t happening while you were actors but could correct as producers?

Richa: As producers, you can be involved in decision making. When you make a small film, you want the distribution and publicity to be done a certain way. We can do things differently, our way, for the benefit of the film. You have to manage expectations and also consider what is best for the project. I think more and more actors are turning producers and many are turning to direction. I think it’s a natural progression if you want to do better for the projects.

What are the values you look for as actors/producers? What kind of films will you be backing?

Ali Fazal: This is not just us, there are other systems where people decide what is right and what is wrong. We are trying to create a democratic structure here, so that our artistes also have a voice. Most projects will not have us in them. Also, let me clear the air, we are not doing everything for charity. We are not just Indie producers. We feel the gap among Indi, commercial and World cinema is getting blurred. As a producer, your films can be Indi, commercial or whatever. Our debut project Girls will be Girls just helped us feel we are close to some version of correctness.

As actors, don’t you want to be part of the films you produce?

Ali Fazal: Yes, I would like to be part of our future films. But it depends entirely on the casting director. I would definitely like to be part of Papita, one of our projects we just announced. It is about our Mumbai paps. It’s too soon to confirm anything, though.

Is the animation film Doggie Stylez that you are planning going to be a huge challenge?

Richa: We have the tech and the talent. If you look at Hollywood films, South Asians dominate in animation. We intend to put up stories on the global screen, because we have so much potential.

List of films announced by Pushing Buttons Studios:

Girls Will Be Girls (Coming-of-age Drama)

Papita (Crime Thriller)

Miss Palmolive All Night Cabaret (Fantasy Drama)

Doggie Stylez (Adult Animation)

Pinky Promise (Musical Comedy)

RiAlity (Documentary)