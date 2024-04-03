We don’t believe in labelling by size

“I’m happy that I’m more than the face of a brand; being part of the creative process, right from the conceptualisation stage, is so much more gratifying,” said Malaika Arora, who debuted with her own ‘The Label Life’ brand of women’s clothing at the Godrej L’Affaire in Mumbai.

“I am still at a very nascent stage when it comes to business. All these years I have just been the face of a particular brand. It’s a learning experience for me. I am still learning every part of the business. Every time I am at a board meeting, I learn a lot more,” said the actress-model, who has newly entered the world of entrepreneurship.

“There seemed to be a dearth of clothing for women, especially office-wear, and for the boardroom in particular. Women just don a blazer. When I step out, people compliment me on whatever I’m wearing. So my label became a way to bridge the gap, to take my style off the screen and share it with the world. It’s about empowering women to express themselves. Just like what I do on screen,” Malaika shared.

“It’s an all-female brand. I wanted to go for the lifestyle space where ladies can pick up clothes that can be worn both in the mornings and evenings, clothes they can be comfortable in,” she explained. The brand debuted with a range of clothing and accessories, featuring around 45 models presenting attire for different occasions like outdoor events, boardroom meetings, and everyday wear.

“We don’t believe in small, large and larger sizes. We to cater to the women of today who are comfortable with their bodies — we are moving beyond the stereotypical sizes,” Malaika added. Asked whether the brand would be limited to women, the actress-entrepreneur said, “We are going to have an exclusive capsule for men shortly.”