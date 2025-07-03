‘We carried the family legacy before Ranbir’

In a recent chat, Kareena Kapoor Khan was quoted as saying, “I think we’ve carried on the Kapoor legacy. It was only me and Karisma before Ranbir came in. So the two girls — actually, like my mother says — they’re not tigresses, they are tigers, because they did take the legacy forward.”

Kareena’s sweeping statement has reportedly shocked many within the Kapoor family. A close friend of the family questioned the need for such a claim. “Why say something so lofty? Who is challenging the Kapoor legacy? And by ‘Kapoor legacy,’ does Kareena mean Raj Kapoor’s legacy? After Raj Kapoor, it was his brothers Shammi and Shashi Kapoor who carried the RK banner forward. Then came Raj Kapoor’s son, Rishi Kapoor. Perhaps Kareena meant that they were the first Kapoor women to enter films. Even that is inaccurate,” the family friend pointed out.

“Before Karisma and Kareena, Shashi Kapoor’s daughter Sanjana Kapoor had already stepped into the industry. Perhaps she didn’t find success in cinema, but she singlehandedly sustained the family’s Prithvi Theatre. What have Karisma and Kareena contributed to Prithvi Theatre — or to anything connected to Raj Kapoor and his illustrious father, Prithviraj Kapoor?”