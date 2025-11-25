Was Rajamouli's Lord Hanuman Remark a Publicity Stunt?

The uproar over S S Rajamouli’s controversial remarks about Lord Hanuman at the event to introduce his film Varanasi in Hyderabad last week has actually yielded the kind of outcome which is any PR executive’s dream. So much so that it begs the question — Did Rajamouli plan the entire controversy?

Yes, says a source in the know. According to him, the electricity glitch at the event which sparked Rajamouli’s comment, was part of a well thought-out plan.

“Does the electricity just go off like that at a 20-crore event? Every heartbeat at the event was planned in advance, and that includes the electricity glitch and Rajamouli’s comment that followed,” says the source.

If it was indeed a strategy, then it had the desired effect. Everyone, including non-believers, is talking about Varanasi now.