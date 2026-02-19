Was ‘Baahubali’ Responsible for Rana’s Failed Health?

Was it a mere coincidence that three of the principal players in Baahubali had serious health issues after shooting for an intense five years? Rana Daggubati has spoken on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast of his failed health, the grave near-fatal problems with his heart and kidney, which nearly ruined his career and life. He didn’t elaborate in detail but it was reported that he had to undergo a kidney transplant. And subsequently he had to give up few projects.

Rana apart, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty too have been grappling with weight imbalance since their association with Baahubali. Prabhas has been battling a nagging knee problem for which he has reportedly undergone surgery. Is there more to this than just a coincidence?

According to knowledgeable insiders sustaining a particular weight for five years is not easy on the individual’s metabolism. “I wasn’t asked to bulk up. But I know other actors were. I don’t know how much it affected their health. But it can’t be done with normal food habits. It requires supplementary assistance,” said a member of the Baahubali cast.

Bulking up and then losing all avoirdupois is a serious health hazard. Aamir Khan’s incredible weight enhancement to 97 kgs followed by an even more miraculous weight reduction by 20 kilos for his character of the wrestler in Dangal was the talk of the nation.Only Aamir could’ve done this to himself at the risk of his health.

Such drastic weight loss is not recommended after 50. But Aamir is Aamir. Says Aamir, “Actually, I did this (bulking up) twice. First in Ghajini and then Dangal. It is very dangerous and I don’t recommend it to any actor. It affects one’s health permanently. I am

still getting the aftershocks. Dangal was especially dangerous. I bulked up and then lost it all during the same film.”