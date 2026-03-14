War Far Away, Worry Close to Home

From concerns about fuel and daily essentials to families seeking reassurance, Hyderabadis share how global tensions are shaping their everyday conversations and decisions.

Fear spreading faster than facts

What worries me most right now isn’t the actual scarcity of resources, it’s the way people are reacting. We’ve seen this pattern before during the COVID-19 pandemic: fear spreads faster than facts and suddenly everyone rushes to stockpile without real cause. In my view, this is where the government’s role becomes crucial. Clear communication and reassurance can prevent the kind of chaos that fuels irrational behaviour. From what I can tell, India isn’t facing a direct risk at the moment. Our supply chains remain largely intact and the situation hasn’t yet affected the availability of essential goods for the average household. Certain sectors, such as commercial operations involving cylinders, might feel a temporary impact. Exercising patience is far more valuable than rushing to stock up. That said, the suddenness of this crisis is genuinely shocking. I have friends living in places like Dubai and the level of panic they’re experiencing is palpable.”

— Abhiroop Das, Business Partner at Spacebound Labs

Struggles of routine life amid war ripples

Even though the war isn’t happening in India, we are still feeling its impact. Essential items like LPG cylinders cannot easily be stocked, and restaurant owners are already struggling with temporary business closures. What happens once Ramzan and the haleem season come to an end? Many of us are hoping for work-from-home options just to save on fuel. While groceries can be stored, the bigger question is cooking them because gas supply is limited. How much can we depend on induction cooktops? They are slower and not every household has one. People are frantically buying induction stoves and the black market price for a cylinder has reportedly gone up to ?4,000, which is unaffordable for many salaried workers. Filling petrol now feels like an unexpected expense on top of my monthly budget. Our international shipments are also being sent back, which disrupts the flow of goods and increases losses.”

— Ayush Prasad, Senior Account Manager, IT services firm, Hyderabad

Families seeking reassurance

At the moment, we are safe and there is no immediate threat to life. However, families back home are understandably anxious because they are constantly exposed to alarming news and dramatic visuals that sometimes exaggerate the situation. Life here is not as chaotic as it may appear on TV. Still, the anxiety is real. I stay in regular contact with my family to reassure them. We are also trying to counter misinformation on social media. At the same time, many of us are thinking about the safest way to return home if the situation worsens.”

— Shreya Lall, Hyderabad resident currently working

in Dubai with a leading FMCG company

No need to hoard

The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have naturally created concern in many countries, including India. Whenever conflicts occur in energy-sensitive regions, people worry about possible disruptions to fuel supplies such as LPG, which is essential for households and businesses. In some regions there have been reports of temporary shortages affecting restaurants, weddings and community kitchens. However, it is important not to panic. India is far more prepared than in the past. The country has strengthened its energy security through diversified imports, better storage systems and increased domestic production. This situation should not be compared to the uncertainty experienced during COVID-19. My biggest concern is panic buying or hoarding of LPG cylinders and other essentials. Such behaviour can create artificial shortages even when the supply chain is capable of meeting demand. Personally, I am not planning to stock up beyond normal requirements. Responsible consumption and public confidence are very important at times like these.”

— E. Prabhakar Yadav, Businessman, Hyderabad