Wamiqa Goaded by Akshay to Attempt Daring Stunt

Priyadarshan’s Bhoot Bangla is making headlines for a thrilling behind-the-scenes moment during the filming of one of its songs.

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi performed a key train sequence, balancing at the edge of a moving train in perfect sync with Akshay Kumar. What stood out on set was the comfort and trust she shared with her co-star while executing the stunt.

A source says, “Wamiqa had complete faith in Akshay during the sequence and was confident performing it without any external support. Their coordination came through effortlessly on camera, making the scene look seamless and natural.”