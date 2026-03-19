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Wamiqa Goaded by Akshay to Attempt Daring Stunt

Hyderabad Chronicle
19 March 2026 11:30 PM IST

Her ease with her co-star stood out

Wamiqa Goaded by Akshay to Attempt Daring Stunt
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Actress Wamiqa Gabbi performed a key train sequence, balancing at the edge of a moving train in perfect sync with Akshay Kumar. What stood out on set was the comfort and trust she shared with her co-star while executing the stunt. (Photo: X)

Priyadarshan’s Bhoot Bangla is making headlines for a thrilling behind-the-scenes moment during the filming of one of its songs.

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi performed a key train sequence, balancing at the edge of a moving train in perfect sync with Akshay Kumar. What stood out on set was the comfort and trust she shared with her co-star while executing the stunt.

A source says, “Wamiqa had complete faith in Akshay during the sequence and was confident performing it without any external support. Their coordination came through effortlessly on camera, making the scene look seamless and natural.”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Wamiqa Gabbi akshay kumar 
India 
subhash k jha
About the Authorsubhash k jha

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