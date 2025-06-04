Wabi Sabi: Way To Redefine Beauty

What is beauty after all? The concept is in the eye of the beholder, right? If that is the case, then beauty is subjective and varies in perspectives from person to person. What is irresistibly attractive to one’s senses may not appeal to another at all. Therefore, it will be rational enough to accept and embrace one’s flaws and shortcomings at every moment in life. This very element rings true in the famous Japanese philosophy of Wabi Sabi that finds and lauds beauty in imperfection, impermanence and incompleteness.



Core of Wabi Sabi

It’s a way of life that goes back to the basics, favouring simplicity and things that are natural.

In the context of Wabi Sabi, elements of modesty, mystery, finesse, sensitivity, roughness, ordinariness, understated tones, plain living and high thinking reimagine the notion of beauty, much contrary to its over-hyped nucleus that marries popular tastes.



Mind Over Matter

Ace wellness coach and author Deanne Pandey subscribes to the idea that “being energetic and fit as a fiddle is absolutely okay. But having a stress-free beautiful mind is more conducive to healthy living and safe survival than with a body in proper shape.” “The state of your mind comes first, preceding your physical requirements. Your mood should be positive, emotionally stable, deeply focused and engaged in cheerful thoughts — all that will lead to positive thoughts, actions and words,” she endorses.

The Japanese aesthetic of Wabi Sabi lays stress on reconciling to someone’s defects and weaknesses for a more peaceful and harmonious life.



Organic Living

Notably, spending a considerable amount of quality time amid green nature is highly indispensable to one’s well-being.

Seizing the Moment



Decoding the carpe diem theory that Wabi Sabi emphasises, life coach Vasudha Jha explains: “It is ‘here’ and ‘now’ that we live in. It’s all what we have at our disposal. See, it is crucial for our well-being to exist in the present moment as it allows individuals to get fully involved with their life’s experiences. By solely concentrating on the here and now, we can better appreciate life and develop a deeper connect with it.”



Sage With Age



Ageing or growing old is normal. But how far have we learnt to accept this sportingly? “External beauty is skin-deep and short-lived but the internal light provides a lasting glow on the face. Beauty defines how we cultivate ourselves through the layers of introspection about our lives. Healthy aging is about striving to be an improved and a more enlightened person each day. If we look around us, the most beautiful people we bump into are those who gained wisdom from their life’s encounters, meaningful relationships and while braving tough challenges,” Jha argues.



Samaritan or Sporting Silky Skin?

On one hand, it’s no harm to look beautiful and presentable to society, while on the other, a loving and giving soul or a beautiful mind seems more important than just having a spotless, glassy skin.

“I believe in holistic beauty,” avers ace aromatherapist and author Blossom Kochhar. “Beauty is about the emotions and the energy a person radiates. What truly makes someone beautiful is the combination of their thoughts, compassion, a sunny smile and the light in their eyes. Of course, outer beauty can be enhanced with the help of a beautician or a makeup box but inner beauty — the way one thinks, treats others and the values that one carries — is what truly describes a beautiful person,” she shares.

