Vizag’s Against Evil Goes Global And Loud

“Bury the ashes of time/ Leave all your troubles behind… The road is calling your name… Full speed… Do you feel alive?”

(From Full Speed Ahead, by Against Evil)

Vizag-based Against Evil describes itself as a “fist-pumping, bone-crushing, adrenaline-inducing heavy metal band.” They recently unleashed that energy across five countries during a three-week European tour celebrating their 10th anniversary.

While India was abuzz over the recent Coldplay and Guns N’ Roses gigs, Andhra Pradesh’s only heavy metal band has already earned its place on the international circuit. Their tour included metal fests, open-air concerts, and club gigs in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the Netherlands — where they’ve found an enthusiastic, multi-generational fan base.

“In nine out of ten venues, tickets were sold out,” says vocalist/guitarist Sravan Chakravarthi. “It was electrifying to see audiences of all ages cheering, wearing our band merch, and chanting our lyrics.”

Against Evil’s discography spans four albums — Fatal Assault (2015), All Hail the King (2018), End of the Line (2021), and Give ‘em Hell (2024) — with 33 original tracks. Their latest tour also saw the vinyl re-release of their debut EP Fatal Assault, with bonus live tracks from previous European gigs.

“We curated three different set lists, featuring songs from all our releases,” says lead guitarist Shasank Venkat. Custom merchandise — CDs, T-shirts, magnets, patches — was designed by Croatian artist Andrej Bartulovic.

“For us, it’s about more than performing — these tours forge connections and lifelong memories,” adds lead singer/bassist Siri Sri, thanking tour manager Oliver Rix of Doc Gator Records and their friend Roland.

Of course, not every leg was smooth: “We once drove 800 km overnight from Liechtenstein to Germany for a back-to-back show. Sleep-deprived, but worth it,” recalls drummer Noble John.

What’s next?

We’re working on new material for a 2027 release,” says Sravan. “And we dream of performing at Wacken Open Air in Germany and Hellfest in France — the world’s most prestigious metal festivals.”