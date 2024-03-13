Viswak Sen: Pushing boundaries

Viswak Sen is rewriting the rules of Telugu cinema with every venture, surpassing box office records and making waves without any industry connections. “I’m an outsider with no backing,” he says, crediting his breakthrough to collaborations with like-minded creators.

His penchant for trying out new ideas shines through in every performance. “I experiment with my characters because I get fed up with one particular cinema,” Viswak Sen shares. His recent venture Gaami stands as a testament to this ethos —it’s a daunting script that he embraced with open arms. “When I read the script, it was an impossible film to make. It is an impossible character to imagine. I have never been an Aghori nor have I ever been with Aghoris. I play an Aghori who cannot feel human touch. This whole thing was completely new and looked impossible. And that’s what made me take up the challenge,” he shares.

Viswak Sen, who finds motivation in the legendary Jr NTR’s versatility and expressiveness, approaches each role with love and conscientiousness. “I’m always conscious about doing things right,” he emphasises.

He has a packed schedule, and dives eagerly into each new project. “I’ve already ticked off a dream role — the one in Gangs of Godavari. And then there’s Laila, after which I’m working on Banduk,” he shares. Amidst the glitz, perseverance prevails. “Filming Gaami’s climax, my hands would freeze,” he recalls, shedding light on the grit behind the glamour. Undeterred, he presses on with unwavering resolve.

His cinematic palette favours the unconventional, citing Scarface and Perfume among his favourites. Telugu classics like Simhadri and Yamadonga hold a special place, while TV hits like Breaking Bad and Money Heist capture his attention.