Visual Triggers That Can Cause Brain Glitches

The Internet remains a perilous space for people living with photosensitive epilepsy (PSE). A single flashing video, looping advertisement, or viral TikTok edit can trigger violent seizures — and in severe cases, even death.

While discussions around digital inclusivity have grown, the online environment still lacks adequate safeguards. Most major platforms fail to properly flag or filter harmful visual triggers, resulting in an ongoing accessibility crisis hiding in plain sight.

Flash Lights Disruption

Photosensitive epilepsy is a type of epilepsy in which certain visual stimuli — such as flickering lights or contrasting patterns — can cause the brain to misfire. The condition is rare but potentially life-threatening, as the brain’s visual cortex becomes overstimulated by specific patterns or light frequencies.

“Seizures in people with photosensitive epilepsy are often triggered by flashing lights or visual patterns,” explains Dr. Pankaj Agarwal, Director of Neurology, Stroke and Neurocritical Care at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai. “Bright, high-contrast colours — especially red or alternating red and blue — and rapidly changing geometric patterns can overstimulate the visual cortex. This overstimulation causes abnormal electrical activity, leading to a seizure.”

He adds that these stimuli are particularly dangerous because they bypass conscious control: “They directly activate neurons involved in vision and motion perception, overwhelming the brain’s normal regulation mechanisms.”

Science Behind the Triggers

From a neurological standpoint, even short bursts of flashing light can cause immense harm. Dr. Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher and Founder of StemRx Hospital, explains that people with PSE have brains that are “highly sensitive to particular visual triggers.”

“What we see is processed by the visual cortex, which becomes overstimulated due to flashing lights and rapid patterns. This causes a burst of unusual electric activity that leads to a seizure,” says Dr. Mahajan.

He points out that “Flashes ranging between three to thirty times per second are especially harmful, because they match the brain’s natural rhythm, causing neurons to ‘fire’ all at once, like a short circuit.”

High-contrast colours, strobe effects, and quick image transitions — common in games, music videos, and online edits — pose constant risk.

“In short,” he concludes, “these visuals disrupt the brain’s normal rhythm and can trigger seizures even after a few seconds of viewing, making ordinary online content a real health hazard for people with PSE.”

Role of Tech Platforms

Despite years of research, social media networks, gaming platforms, and streaming sites have yet to implement consistent safeguards against flashing content. Accessibility features often focus on captions, colour blindness, or visual clarity — leaving the threat of flickering imagery largely unaddressed.

According to Dr. Neha Kapoor, Associate Director & Head of Neurology at Asian Hospital, “Photosensitive epilepsy is associated with overstimulation of the visual cortex due to certain light patterns or flickering images, leading to abnormal electrical activity.” She warns that flashes at 3–30 Hz frequency, or high-contrast red and blue combinations, are the most likely to trigger episodes.

“Intense and strobe-like effects within gaming subcultures and social media filters make the situation even more dangerous,” says Dr. Kapoor. “Platforms can mitigate risk by introducing automated content screening that identifies and labels flashing images, adds warning screens, or lets users enable low-sensitivity viewing options.”

Practical Safety Measures

Experts agree that while technology platforms have a moral obligation to protect users, individuals can take proactive measures to reduce risk.

Dr. Agarwal advises that people with PSE should use “screen filters, dark mode, and blue light reduction settings, and avoid videos with strobe effects or rapid scene changes.”

Dr. Mahajan echoes this, adding that safety “starts with awareness.” He recommends lowering screen brightness, turning on “reduce motion” or “limit flashing” settings, and wearing tinted or blue-light filtering glasses. “Users should avoid fast-edited videos or unverified clips on TikTok or YouTube,” he adds. “Browser extensions can also block or warn about flashing content automatically.”

These small yet effective steps can dramatically lower the risk of accidental exposure and empower users to take control of their digital environment.

Accessibility & Safety

The experts unanimously emphasize that online accessibility is no longer just about inclusivity or convenience — it’s about protecting lives.

Dr. Kapoor underscores the importance of collaboration: “Accessibility is a shared responsibility. Tech creators, neurologists, and the public must work together to make the digital world inclusive and safe, rather than unintentionally harmful.”

Until major platforms prioritize automatic detection, labelling, and filtering of flashing visuals, people with photosensitive epilepsy will continue to face invisible dangers every time they log on.

A Silent Crisis

For most internet users, a flashing video is nothing more than an aesthetic effect. But for those with photosensitive epilepsy, it can mean the difference between life and death. The ongoing failure of online platforms to safeguard against such content is not just an oversight — it’s a public health concern hiding in plain sight.

As awareness grows and technology advances, one truth remains: the internet must be designed for everyone — including those whose safety depends on what they see.