Vishal Jethwa: From Malad To The Oscars

Vishal Jethwa has come a long way from Malad in Mumbai to Cannes, then Toronto, and now a possible Hollywood outing. The 31-year-old Homebound actor is having a pinch-me moment, as the film and his performance continue to receive audience appreciation and critical acclaim.

It has been less than a week since the Neeraj Ghaywan film was announced as India’s official entry to the Oscars, and Vishal says it’s like being caught in a whirlwind. “I am yet to accept that this has actually happened. When the buzz started that Homebound was India’s official entry for the Academy Awards, I wouldn’t take calls or even read messages. I wanted to hear it from my mother first. I was in shock. It was also the first time I called up Karan (Johar) Sir directly. It’s been awesome for us all, including Ishaan and Jhanvi,” he shares.

Life, Vishal says, has been turned upside down in the past year. The present milestone comes as the acknowledgement of a 15-year-long journey that began with television.

The actor, best remembered for his role as Akbar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap in 2013, went on to do films such as Mardaani 2 (2019) and Salaam Venky (2023). “When I started, I wished that at least a few people would recognise me — that was going to be the yardstick of my popularity. I thought I had succeeded, only to realise that a chapter of success is always followed by another of struggle,” he reveals. “My journey has been slow, and nothing has come overnight for me. I got recognition with TV, then on films. But Homebound has given me the recognition I so eagerly sought. Consistency is key but more than that its persistence and patience that are very important. especially in an industry like this,” he says earnestly.

Proud of his humble beginnings, Vishal embraces his roots. What stood out during international promotions was how he spoke in Hindi, at a time when the Hindi film industry seems obsessed with English. “I studied in a Hindi medium school, and we always thought those who spoke in English were really cool. I may not understand or speak English well, but I’m fine with that. I realized this when Neeraj (Ghaywan) Sir told me that just like my screen character I needed to accept myself for who I am”

Homebound marks Neeraj Ghaywan’s return to direction ten years after Masaan. It is inspired by Basharat Peer’s article in the New York Times, Taking Amrit Home, an evocative tale of friendship set against the backdrop of the pandemic. From its premiere at Cannes to bagging the runner-up prize in the International People’s Choice category, the film has won hearts for its immersive storytelling.

Vishal, who plays Chandan, confesses he almost didn’t get the part. “I had heard Dharma was making a film with two characters, and somewhere I imagined myself as one of them. I auditioned for Shohaib’s character first, and someone else auditioned for Chandan. I was dejected when I didn’t make it. Then, after a few months, I got a second call, asking me to audition again. They told me they were looking for Chandan. I gave the test twice, and invested everything – body, mind and soul – into getting this part,” he says passionately.