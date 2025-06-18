Virat Kohli Batting For India in London

In a move that has triggered both heart wrench and curiosity, India’s modern-day cricketing icon Virat Kohli has officially made London his new home. After a glittering IPL season and a heartfelt farewell to Test cricket, Kohli has shifted base to the British capital, embracing a quieter life with his family while still keeping one foot firmly planted on the cricketing turf.

This isn’t the first time Kohli’s residences have made headlines. His taste for elegance and comfort has been evident throughout his journey. Before his Mumbai chapter began, he lived in a grand bungalow in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 1 — an opulent space valued at around Rs 80 crore. Then came his sky-high home on the 35th floor of Omkar 1973 Towers in Mumbai, which he acquired in 2016 for approximately Rs 34 crore. Add to that a peaceful getaway in Alibaug’s Awas village — the bungalow is estimated to cost Rs 13 crore. Clearly, wherever he lays his cap, it’s bound to become cricketing folklore.

But retirement from Tests hasn’t dimmed his passion for the game. Kohli remains active in the formats he hasn’t bid adieu to, most notably the IPL, where he continues to dazzle fans with his trademark intensity and flair. His presence in the League remains a cornerstone of its global appeal.

In a heartwarming gesture that underscores his enduring bond with Team India, Kohli recently hosted a select group of Indian players at his London residence ahead of the much-anticipated Test series against England. Among the guests were newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, and pacer Mohammed.

Though no longer part of the red-ball squad, Kohli’s mentorship and quiet encouragement was evident, standing as a passing of the torch to the next generation.