Vikrant Massey Says No to Farhan Akhtar…Again!

Vikrant Massey has turned down Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment’s Mirzapur.

The feature film, which goes on the floors in November, is based on Excel Entertainment’s highly successful web series Mirzapur, in which Massey played the popular role of the sharpshooter Babloo Pandit.

According to an informed source, “Vikrant wants to take a break from playing smalltown characters,” and is no longer interested in the Babloo Pandit role, even if it’s on the big screen.

The development comes alongside news that Vikrant will be working with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions for the first time — in Dostana 2. “He is thrilled that in Dostana 2, he plays an urban character and will get to wear designer clothes. At the moment, he is done with playing a character who can’t afford more than two cotton shirts,” the source adds.

This is the second Farhan Akhtar project that Vikrant Massey has refused. Earlier, the actor said no to playing the archvillain in Farhan’s Don 3 — a role he had initially agreed to do.

Meanwhile, Mirzapur, the movie, will feature all the other popular actors from the series, including Divyendu Sharma, Pankaj Tripathy and Ali Fazal.

