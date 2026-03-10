Vikrant Massey Exits Series To Make Way for Filmmaker’s Son

Vikrant Massey is an actor who has proved that outsiders stand a chance in the Hindi film industry. But even he is apparently not proof against Indian Cinema’s tendency to let star kids wrest roles from talented artistes who don’t hail from the industry.

Well-known director Raj Kumar Hirani had signed Vikrant Massey for one of the two pivotal roles in the series Pritam Pedro. But Hirani’s son Vir had been searching in vain for a launch vehicle, And so, Hirani has relieved Massey of his role, and signed his son on instead.

Vir Hirani will be joining Arshad Warsi as a cop on the trail of a serial killer in Pritam Pedro.