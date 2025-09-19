Vijay’s Home Breached, Security Under Scanner

In a major security breach, a 24-year-old man who is reportedly mentally challenged managed to enter the home of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay at Neelankarai on Chennai’s East Coast Road.

The intruder, identified as Arun, was found on the terrace of the actor-politician's bungalow and was secured by the police.

The fact that the man managed to gain entry into Vijay's house despite heavy security and Y-category protection granted by the Home Ministry, apart from additional protection from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), caused a huge stir among his political followers and fans.

Security personnel said the young man had crossed the perimeters of the property and was found sitting quietly on the terrace of the house itself; he was immediately arrested and handed over to the Neelankarai police.

Police investigation revealed that the arrested person was from Madhurantakam, but currently living at his aunt's house in Velachery. Describing himself as an ardent fan of Vijay, he said he had entered the house hoping to see the actor. He also claimed that he had been suffering from mental health problems for the past four years.