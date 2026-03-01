Vijay-Rashmika Share Their Joy With Fans

The wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has turned into a nationwide celebration, with fans and well-wishers showering the newlyweds with love and heartfelt wishes. Fondly known as “VIROSH” among admirers, the couple has chosen to share their happiness with people across the country through a heartwarming gesture.

To mark their special day, Vijay and Rashmika will distribute sweets and food across India on March 1, celebrating their union with the fans who have supported and cherished them throughout their journey.

Rashmika took to social media to express her gratitude, affectionately addressing fans as “the beautiful people of this country.” She said their supporters have been an inseparable part of their love story and that celebrating the wedding with them brings immense joy.

As part of the celebrations, trucks loaded with sweets and food will travel across several states and cities, ensuring that the joy of the VIROSH wedding reaches far and wide. Free food distribution programmes are also planned at multiple locations, transforming the occasion into a shared celebration of love and gratitude.

The VIROSH wedding has already set social media abuzz, with emotional messages pouring in from across the country. What began as a personal milestone has now evolved into a collective celebration.