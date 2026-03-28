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Vijay & Rashmika back at work together…

Hyderabad Chronicle
28 March 2026 8:04 PM IST

…and it’s business as usual for the newly-weds on the set

Vijay & Rashmika back at work together…
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Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna (Image:DC)

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are back to work after their wedding festivities. They are shooting for Ranabaali, a period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

The current schedule commenced on Friday in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The newly married couple is said to be “exceptionally professional” on location. “They don’t take ‘together’ breaks. They are not pausing the shooting to spend time together. They are just co-stars on the set,” says a source from the unit.

This film is extremely crucial for Vijay Devarakonda. He has not had a successful project for many years. His Geetha Govindam in 2018 was the last one which did well, and coincidentally, Rashmika was his co-star. Thereafter, all his films—NOTA, Taxiwaala, Dear Comrade, World Famous Lover, Liger, Kushi, Family Star and Kingdom—have been box office disasters.

“Ranabaali must work for Vijay, and Rashmika knows it. She is putting her all, and then some more, into the project,” a friend of the couple shares.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
subhash k jha
About the Authorsubhash k jha

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