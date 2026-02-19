Vijay Deverakonda’s Home Lit Up for Wedding Festivities

Pre-wedding celebrations have begun at Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad’s residence, with his home illuminated. According to sources, the rituals commenced on February 19 and will continue for the next few days.

“Pre-wedding ceremonies began at the groom’s residence on February 19. Following the traditional Pellikoduku ritual, Vijay and his family will leave for Udaipur for the wedding scheduled on February 26,” a source revealed.

The ceremony is expected to be an intimate yet grand affair, attended by select guests from the Telugu and Hindi film industries, along with prominent political leaders.

Vijay’s team has appealed for restraint on social media amid the wedding buzz, expressing concern over the sharing of detailed wedding and reception information, including sensitive content from the invitation.

The statement warned that such disclosures could inconvenience high-profile guests and pose privacy and security risks, especially with prominent film personalities and political figures expected to attend.

Of particular concern is the circulation of the contact number on the wedding card. The team clarified that the number was intended solely for invited guests, and sharing it publicly compromises the privacy of both the hosts and attendees. The statement urged social media users to respect the wedding’s privacy and avoid sharing any private details.