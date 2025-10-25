Vidya Balan to Make Full-fledged Tamil Debut in Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’

Vidya Balan is gearing up for her full-fledged Tamil debut — and what makes it even more special is that she’s sharing screen space with superstar Rajinikanth The 46-year-old actor will play the daughter of 75-year-old Mithun Chakraborty, who takes on the role of lead antagonist to Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.

A source close to the production house dismissed speculation that Vidya will play 70-year-old Rajini’s love interest. “She plays the antagonist’s eldest daughter, and has a pivotal role in the narrative. The film is currently being shot, and post-production will begin in January,” the source said.

Vidya, who has consistently challenged industry norms, has been vocal about ageism in cinema. She has often pointed out how heroes older than her continue to romance women half their age, while actresses are quickly sidelined once they cross a certain age.

“A mainstream actor choosing to play the daughter of a senior male actor signals a welcome shift,” said a fellow actor, calling it “a much-needed step towards more age-appropriate and realistic storytelling.”

Viewers have criticized recent films with wide age gaps between leads—like Kamal Haasan-Trisha or Salman Khan-Rashmika—but Jailer 2 may offer a refreshing change.