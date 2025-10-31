Vidya Balan Becomes Iron Lady

After 41 years, a definitive biopic on Indira Gandhi is finally set to go on floors, with Vidya Balan stepping into the role of the Iron Lady.

The web series, to be produced by Vidya’s husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, is based on journalist Sagarika Ghose’s acclaimed book on Mrs Gandhi. The project, long in development, is finally taking shape and marks one of Vidya’s most ambitious undertakings yet.

With the actress known for portraying powerful, nuanced women, this role is seen as a fitting match to her calibre. The Indira Gandhi biopic promises to delve deep into the political and personal dimensions of one of India’s most complex and charismatic leaders.

Vidya Balan’s portrayal will join a line of screen adaptations where actresses such as Lara Dutta, Kishori Shahane, Flora Jacob, and Kangana Ranaut have previously essayed versions of the late Prime Minister — though this series aims to be the most comprehensive and authentic representation yet.