Vibrant shades for Eid

As the holy month of Ramadan is coming to an end and the festive mood for Eid is in full swing, festive fashion is here to shine with design innovations blended with vibrant colours and glittering artwork.

Keeping in mind the summer festivities, many Indian designers have launched capsule collections with contemporary twists in classic silhouettes. Weaving together a narrative of colours, patterns, and styles that captivate the eye, here’s how you can make the best of this festive season in style.

Sheen and shine:

For Eid, the inclination towards glitter and shine in bright and pastel hues is quite evident in designer Vaishali Agarwal’s collection. As it’s the beginning of peak summer, people are opting for easy breezy silhouettes, and light fabrics such as georgettes, mentions the designer. She says, “The silhouette is mainly shararas, lehengha saris, and Indo-Western skirt saris. There is a lot of fusion of traditional and contemporary styles, and youngsters are experimenting with crop tops and shirts to pair with heavy lehengas and styling them with OTT necklaces. In terms of embellishments, a minimalist approach with a sophisticated aesthetic is always a winner. Accessorize using big earrings, earcuffs, and rings. Lots of people are moving towards gemstone-based jewellery, and with large tourmalines, Russian emeralds, tanzanites the Navratan trend is totally back in style accentuating soft colours.”

Fusion fervor:

For festive season, the hottest sharara trends shine a spotlight on micro florals — the new summer neutrals according to designer Khushi Shah. She informs, “Many designers are experimenting with eye-catching combinations of dramatically flared trousers styled with ‘80s-inspired blouses with exaggerated shoulders. There are unexpected pairings as well, like the sharara-sari or easy-to-wear versions worn with a cape instead of a dupatta. Sharara pants and a short kurta are an infallible pairing. This combination demands little in the way of add-ons; your favourite chaandbalis and a maangtikka should do the trick. You can also team your sharara pants with an embellished crop top. For warmer climes, swap the cumbersome dupatta with a light and comfortable jacket.”

Inspired by the skies:

For Eid, designer Punit Balana draws inspiration from the vibrant hues of nature in mesmerizing emerald greens and delicate shades of pink for his Utsav collection. “In the scorching heat of April, less is more,” says Punit and adds, “From the soft hues that grace the skies during the summer evenings of Ramadan, our signature tones, lovingly named mushroom, gulab, munga, and buttercup each evoke a sense of purity and beauty. As we curate our pastel collection, we keep in mind the essence of Ramadan, ensuring that our creations are not just visually appealing but also soothing to the soul. For Eid, think ultra-short kurtas paired with garara shararas, adorned with intricate embroideries and a single statement piece of jewellery like a dazzling maangtika, a pair of bold chandbalis, or perhaps a delicate pearl choker — to elevate your ensemble without overwhelming it.”

Charmed in classics:

As everyone gathers together to celebrate the most beautiful night, outfits that blend sophistication with cultural elegance are always popular. According to Sahib Singh Bhatia, creative director at Amaare, “Go for ensembles with intricate embroidery and opulent fabrics, and pick some elegant suits, traditional Sharara sets, and luxurious lehenga cholis for Eid. With stylish kurtas, contemporary saris, and chic Indo-Western ensembles, we have a special line of clothes in summer yellows, coral pinks, or turquoise blues for a vibrant touch. Accessories are just as important — go for chunky jewellery, practical cross-body bags, bangles and bold sunglasses to enhance the look.”

For men, the latest trend for Ramzan/Eid festival get-togethers revolves around mirror work and sequined outfits, says designer Mayank Jain of the label Kalpraag. He says, “A timeless collection featuring intricate mirror work and dazzling sequins perfectly captures the festive spirit. We have launched pieces in shades like green, black, and white to make a statement at the Eid celebration. Men can add a touch of grace with an interesting range of accessories like dhotis and dupattas for Iftar parties while keeping it cool in breathable fabrics.”

