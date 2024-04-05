Priyamani, whose Maidaan with Ajay Devgn under Amit Sharma’s direction is set to be released on April 10, is enjoying a good stint in both the South and the Hindi film industries. She answers a few questions on her career and dreams

If you were offered chances in the South and Hindi films simultaneously, which would you choose?

I don’t prioritize either Hindi or Tamil/Telugu projects. For me, the project should work. If it is good, I will lap it up. Language is not a barrier. I am very happy and thankful for the journey I have had until now, getting a balance of opportunities in both the South and Bollywood industries. I hope the journey continues.

Tell us how you came to be connected with Maidaan.

The producer, Boney Sir, called up my husband because they had worked together, and asked me to meet him. I met both him and Amit Sharma. I knew they were casting for Maidaan. Amit narrated the story and I took the look test. A week later, we started shooting for the film. It has taken a lot of time, but this is the right time for the movie to come out.

What are some of your learnings from the profession?

I learned something from Mohan Lal Sir — He had told me that once you are on the sets, you are an actor, not the person you are in real life.

Whatever problems you may have had, or are going through should be left behind when you are in front of the camera, and you have to portray the character to the best of your abilities.

When we were shooting Grandmaster, Mohan Lal sir’s mother wasn’t well. Post-shoot he would be in the hospital and during breaks too, if necessary. Mornings he would come directly from the hospital. But he never cancelled shoots. He would say, “I am a dutiful son, yes, but that is off the camera. I have family, but that’s a different sphere of life.” He would do his part the same way as he would have done without the stress of his mother being in hospital. I learned that you are an actor no matter what ups and downs you may be facing, and to never let stress come in the way of work.

What was it like, working with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh?

They’re opposite poles. Ajay is a man of few words but he speaks a lot through his eyes. In our scenes together, he didn’t have much dialogue, unlike me, but the expressions he portrays are magical. This is the first time I’m working with Ajay sir and indeed it has been a great learning experience. When he speaks, he is impressive – you can’t take your eyes off him.

I’m lucky to have got to work with Shah Rukh Sir twice — the second time in Jawan. He believed that we all had to get to know each other better. Through this exercise, we came to know that Aaliyah (Qureshi) and Sanjeeta (Bhattacharya) are musicians. Shah Rukh sir got his music system and guitar the next day. We used to have great jam sessions thereafter. He also insisted that all of us have dinner together. These sessions brought us closer and we got to know much more about our co-artistes. He also extended unparalleled respect to everyone present on the sets. Though he is such a huge superstar, he is down-to-earth and friendly, humble and considerate. One of the actors got hurt while shooting the heist scene in Chennai, in which we had to roll under a truck. When Shah Rukh sir came to know of it, he kept asking about the actor’s condition, and took care of it.

I want to be an out-and-out villain, I want to do a completely negative role, on par with the hero, like Ramya Krishnan did in Padayappa, where she was parallel to Rajini Sir. He himself commented that if the character Nilambari hadn’t been there, Padayappa would have fallen flat. Ever since I saw Padayappa I have been craving for a chance to do something like that — not a side role.” — Priyamani