Tamil actress Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, well known to Telugu audiences for her powerful performances in films such as Naandi, Krack, and Veera Simha Reddy, turned emotional while promoting her upcoming film Saraswati. Notably, she has taken on a dual role in the project, both acting in and directing the film.

Speaking at a promotional event, the actress said, “Usually I don’t get emotional, but once in a while, a woman crying out is okay,” as she wiped away tears. She candidly addressed the challenges women face in the film industry, adding, “It is very difficult for women to grow in this industry, and I feel like I am fighting on behalf of all the women who are struggling to survive here.”

Expressing confidence in Saraswati, Varalakshmi said the team has made a strong film and urged audiences to support women-centric projects. “I request the audience to encourage and support women in cinema. It is not easy for women to make a name here. I hope more women take up diverse roles in the industry and establish themselves. We are trying our best to promote this film, and I am grateful to everyone who has stood by me,” she said.

Sharing her experience as a director, she revealed that the pressure affected her health. “I even lost my voice due to the stress of directing,” she said, clarifying that although Saraswati is female-centric, it is not preachy. “It is a gripping thriller,” she added.

She also thanked Telugu audiences for embracing her work. “I want to thank the Telugu audience for making me one of their own and for acknowledging my talent,” she said. The actress expressed special gratitude to director Gopichand Malineni for giving her a breakthrough role in Krack. “That character gave my career a new lease of life, and I will always be thankful to him,” she noted.