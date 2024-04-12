Venky to play ex-cop

Venkatesh and director Anil Ravipudi earlier delivered hits like F2 and F3. The duo is set for a hat trick under producer Dil Raju. The new film is tipped to be a ‘triangular crime entertainer’ in which Venky plays an ex-cop who is torn between his former girlfriend and wife. According to the Anil Ravipudi, the film is an interesting and a niche genre. “Venkatesh garu and I shared a great vibe, and I always wanted to present him in a new light every time we collaborate. When I narrated the new story to him he liked the emotional quotient in the script and readily agreed to do the film,” shares the director.

While their first two collaborations were a fun ride, the director states that the new film will also be high on emotion. “The drama that comes out from the characters is something to watch out for. Venky’s layered role and his unique mannerisms and gestures will elevate his characterisation and drive the narrative forward. He will be seen in an enterprising role.”

With music by Bheems Ceciroleo, the film turns out to be one of the most anticipated releases for Sankranti 2025.



