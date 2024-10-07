Vedang Raina, Bollywood’s latest poster boy of cool

He was the scene stealer in the star kids-led film, The Archies, where he played Reggie Mantle. He will be next seen playing Alia Bhatt’s brother in Vasan Bala’s emotional thriller Jigra, which seems to have already won hearts.

Alia confessed he reminded her of actor Ranveer Singh, given his self-assured charm. “Vedang doesn’t know how amazing he is. While shooting for an important scene where he had to cry, I told him that one good thing is that he cries prettily. It’s a good thing for a Hindi film hero. He is very hardworking. He is very instinctive but also has some sort of preparation,” said Alia Bhatt.

A film publicist says the young actor has proven to be a risk taker, in opting for a project like Jigra. “He is brave. Instead of opting to play a lead in some rom-com or series, he chose Jigra. The film belongs to Alia but gives him scope for performance in a role different from his debut. Small steps in the right direction with the right people will serve him well.”

The young star has also garnered praise for his rendition of the 1971 hit song Phoolon ka taaron ka.

As producer and director Vasan Bala hails him as one of the most promising talents in the new generation, it seems Vedang Raina’s fortunes is on the rise.