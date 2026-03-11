Varun to attend acting school

Varun Dhawan, who is constantly trolled for his acting skills, or rather the lack of them, has decided to take time off to attend acting school. A close friend of the actor shares, “We’ve all been advising him to take a break to hone his skills. But Varun has been too busy with his assignments so far to take a step back. He is ready to do so now.”

As things stand, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by Varun’s father, David Dhawan, and opening in June, will be Varun’s last release for a while.



