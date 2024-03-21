Varun Chakkilam’s designs showcase regal panache

Sara Ali Khan was a vision in Varun Chakkilam’s pearl grey embroidered lehenga, as she sashayed down the runway. Khan, known for her bold yet unbridled spirit, upped the ante as a muse who aptly captured the essence of Chakkilam’s latest unveil titled ‘Lenora’, from his eponymous label that’s known to mesh the richness of the Hyderabadi cultural origin with a modernesque touch for both men and women.

Excerpts from a chat:

How would you describe the ‘Lenora’ collection?

Varun Chakkilam: This collection showcased at FDCIXLFW, is an opulent celebration of light and luminosity, as the name suggests. This range beautifully marries classic contours with botanical embellishments and luxurious fabrics. The collection embodies effortless refinement with a palette ranging from pristine alabaster to infinite greys, complemented by fiery burnt coppers and earthy russet browns. Antiquated artistry such as aari and luminous glass beadwork seamlessly merge with contemporary forms, creating garments that exude timeless enchantment.

What made you choose Sara as your muse for this line?

VC: Sara, the princess of Pataudi, was the natural choice as the showstopper for the Lenora collection. Her luminosity and aura perfectly complemented the opulent theme of the collection. Dressed in a pearl grey embroidered lehenga adorned with dori embroidery, silver Zari strings, glass beads, and Swarovski crystals, she epitomised the luxury and grace of the Lenora range. Her royal status and graceful personality embodied the essence of opulence and elegance, making her the ideal fit for the collection’s vision. Working with Sara was great. Her presence exuded regality, and she was energetic, easy-going, and always on the same page. Her bubbly nature made our collaboration enjoyable. Overall, working with her was a fantastic experience.

Hyderabad’s fashion scene is rapidly evolving. What’s your take on the evolution of the fashion scene?

VC: Over recent years, Hyderabad’s fashion landscape has undergone a notable transformation. This shift has been largely influenced by the rising prominence of designer wear, reshaping the city’s fashion scene. Today, Hyderabad boasts a substantial clientele for designer fashion, with a fusion of modern trends and inspiration drawn from the rich Nizam culture. The city’s fashion identity retains elements of opulence, reflecting its inherent connection to extravagant styles.

‘Varun’s work is truly mesmerising’

Sara’s take on the collection

I’m incredibly passionate about fashion and design. It’s always exciting to witness the creativity and innovation that designers bring to the runway. As for this collection, I love the fusion of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design elements. Varun’s use of luminous glass beadwork alongside intricate embroideries like aari work in the lehenga that I am wearing is truly mesmerizing.

My favourite pick from the collection would undoubtedly be the showstopper outfit. It’s a pearl grey embroidered lehenga adorned with exquisite dori embroidery, fused with shimmering silver Zari strings, and beautifully highlighted with delicate glass beads and sparkling Swarovski studded crystals.” — Sara Ali Khan