Vanilla Extracts From Star Galaxy

In a time when fashion trends emerge and disappear at lightning speed, the vanilla girl aesthetic has quietly positioned itself as a lasting counterculture. Defined by soft neutrals, glowing skin, effortless hair, and a lifestyle rooted in intentional living, the trend speaks to a collective desire for calm. While international celebrities brought the aesthetic into mainstream consciousness, Bollywood’s leading women have embraced it in ways that feel organic, grounded, and deeply aspirational.

The vanilla girl aesthetic is often misunderstood as minimal or muted. In reality, it is about refinement—making thoughtful choices that prioritise ease, longevity, and self-assurance over spectacle. It’s about knowing when to stop, and trusting that simplicity can be powerful.

B-town’s Soft Minimalism

Over the past few years, showbiz celebrities have gradually moved away from overt maximalism in their off-screen appearances. Actresses like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, and Kareena Kapoor Khan have consistently demonstrated how pared-back fashion can still feel polished and relevant.

Alia Bhatt’s personal style is a study in relaxed minimalism. She often opts for neutral co-ord sets, loose silhouettes, soft cotton kurtas, and barely-there makeup. Her fashion choices feel lived-in rather than styled, reinforcing the vanilla girl aesthetic’s emphasis on authenticity. Deepika Padukone, particularly in recent years, has leaned into clean tailoring, monochrome palettes, and understated elegance, pairing her fashion evolution with an open dialogue around wellness and mental health.

Tara Sutaria brings a distinctly romantic interpretation to the aesthetic. Whether she’s wearing ivory dresses, pastel-toned ethnic wear, or fluid silhouettes paired with minimal jewellery, her looks consistently highlight softness and grace. Tara’s beauty choices — luminous skin, subtle eye makeup, and natural hair — further reinforce the idea that femininity doesn’t need embellishment to feel impactful.

Kiara Advani’s airport style has become synonymous with effortless chic. Beige trousers, crisp white shirts, neutral sneakers, and structured handbags define her travel wardrobe, offering a masterclass in comfort-driven elegance. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s long-standing love for whites, linens, and fuss-free silhouettes underscores the timelessness of this aesthetic. Her style evolution proves that simplicity matures beautifully with confidence.

Minimal Luxe Fashion

The vanilla girl aesthetic thrives on repetition, quality, and restraint. Tailored trousers, ribbed tanks, oversized knits, airy kurtas, neutral saris, and relaxed dresses form the backbone of the look. These are pieces designed to be worn repeatedly and styled intuitively rather than saved for special occasions.

Fashion stylist Ankita Rao, believes this shift reflects a deeper sense of self-assurance within the industry. “There’s a growing confidence among actresses today. They’re comfortable repeating silhouettes, sticking to neutrals, and letting their presence speak instead of the outfit.” She adds “The vanilla girl aesthetic works because it removes visual noise. When styling is clean, the focus shifts back to the individual—not the clothes.”

Accessories follow the same restrained philosophy. Delicate gold jewellery, neutral-toned handbags, and footwear designed for comfort take precedence over statement pieces. The result is fashion that feels calm, cohesive, and intentional rather than performative.

Focus On Skin Health

One of the most defining elements of the vanilla girl aesthetic is its approach to beauty. Instead of heavy contouring or dramatic colour stories, the focus is on skin that looks healthy, hydrated, and real. Bollywood actresses have increasingly embraced minimal makeup, allowing natural texture and glow to take centre stage.

Dermatologist Dr. Jaishree Sharad explains how celebrity influence has shifted public perception. “Celebrities normalising minimal makeup has changed beauty expectations. People now want skin that looks healthy and lived-in, not airbrushed or masked.” She further notes, “This aesthetic encourages consistency — hydration, barrier repair, and sunscreen — rather than quick fixes. That’s a much healthier long-term approach to beauty.”

Dewy bases, cream blushes, brushed brows, and glossy lips have replaced sharp contouring and heavy eye makeup. This shift makes beauty routines feel more attainable and sustainable, particularly for younger audiences who are increasingly mindful of skin health.

Alia Bhatt’s preference for clean skin and minimal base makeup, Deepika Padukone’s emphasis on consistency, and Tara Sutaria's luminous barely-there looks all contribute to this quiet beauty revolution. Makeup becomes an enhancer rather than a disguise, aligning perfectly with the vanilla girl philosophy.

Effortless Hair

Hair within the vanilla girl aesthetic mirrors the same mindset — polished, but never overdone. Loose buns, soft waves, middle parts, and air-dried textures dominate celebrity appearances. Actresses like Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria frequently step out with minimally styled hair that enhances their natural features.

Hairstylist Aalim Hakim observes a clear shift in preferences. “There’s a move toward hair that looks healthy and touchable. People want softness and movement, not rigidity — and this aesthetic allows for that.”

This approach subtly challenges the long-standing belief that glamour must be high-maintenance. Instead, it celebrates ease and individuality.

Aesthetic Lifestyle

What truly distinguishes the vanilla girl aesthetic is its expansion beyond fashion and beauty into lifestyle. Neutral-toned interiors, slow mornings, wellness rituals, journaling, yoga, and skincare routines have become integral to the narrative.

Bollywood celebrities increasingly share glimpses of this softer lifestyle. Deepika Padukone’s mental health advocacy highlights the importance of balance and self-awareness, while Kareena Kapoor Khan’s emphasis on routine and moderation reflects a broader cultural shift toward sustainable living. These narratives make the aesthetic feel grounded and emotionally resonant rather than aspirational in an unattainable way.

The vanilla girl aesthetic also aligns with growing conversations around sustainability. Repeating outfits, investing in quality pieces, and reducing consumption resonate strongly in a world grappling with fashion fatigue and environmental concerns.

Vanilla Girl Aesthetic Endures

Critics often dismiss the vanilla girl aesthetic as repetitive or exclusionary, but its strength lies in adaptability. Neutral palettes act as a foundation rather than a limitation, allowing personal style, cultural influences, and individual routines to shape the final expression. Ultimately, the vanilla girl aesthetic endures because it reflects a collective yearning for balance. It offers permission to slow down, repeat outfits, care for skin, and choose comfort without guilt. As Bollywood’s leading women demonstrate, elegance doesn’t always demand attention. Sometimes, it simply asks for intention.

In a loud, fast-moving world, the vanilla girl aesthetic stands as a reminder that softness, when chosen deliberately, can be one of the strongest statements of all.