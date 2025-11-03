Fans and the film fraternity came together on November 2 to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday. Addressing over a thousand fans at a special meet, the superstar reflected on his journey, sharing that he continues to remain hungry for his audience’s approval.

“Validation is important for any human being,” he said. “As actors, we seek the stamp of approval from our audiences. In theatre, the sound of clapping is a sign that your work has been appreciated, but in films, it’s different. There have been times I’ve been disappointed that despite my efforts, my work wasn’t liked. About 15 years ago, I decided that awards or no awards, I must continue entertaining my audiences, because their approval is what matters most.”

Earlier in the day, director Sidharth Anand officially confirmed the title of Khan’s next film — King. The first look, unveiled on social media, shows a fierce, grey-haired Khan declaring, “I am not fear. I am destruction.”

The teaser hints that the superstar will sport two distinct looks in the film — a salt-and-pepper one and another with his signature long hair. The film marks another milestone in Shah Rukh Khan’s evolving screen journey as he continues to embrace the action genre, a shift that began with Pathaan in 2023. “He will always be the King of Romance, but now the King is ready to reveal another side of himself,” said several industry voices following the announcement.