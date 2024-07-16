Use natural ingredients for skincare, envelop yourself in positivity

As someone who is always in the limelight, what does an unwinding beauty ritual look like?

As an actor, my days are usually hectic and are spent largely in front of the camera. So it is important for me to ensure that I maintain a holistic body care and skincare routine. An indulgent shower after a long day is something that has always lifted my spirits and energy. You’ll always see the Fiama golden sandalwood & patchouli shower gel or body oil in my bathroom. I feel the fragrance and feel of patchouli keeps my skin radiant and rejuvenated. It adds a personal touch to my shower ritual and is an instant mood lifter.

Tell us your fitness mantra.

I have always believed that beauty is holistic. When it comes to external fitness, I like to maintain a straightforward and manageable routine. I focus on activities like strength training, yoga, swimming and walks at least three days a week. I also firmly believe that diet plays an integral role in overall health. As a vegetarian, I find satisfaction in homemade meals, which align perfectly with my plant-powered lifestyle. Further, I feel, inner beauty radiates through positive thoughts and a genuine love for oneself and others. It manifests externally and leaves you with a glowing and healthy skin.

Share some diet secrets for better skin health.

I prioritise a diet rich in water and fruits, consciously steering clear of ingredients that can trigger any allergic reactions. Additionally, I refrain from consuming oily foods.

My current skincare obsession is the Fiama golden sandalwood & patchouli body wash shower gel.

Tell us a bit about your background and how you got started in acting?

Acting was never something I thought I’d venture into; it all unfolded by chance. Participating in a pageant and winning the title turned out to be serendipitous. Luckily, this pageant opened the door for me to secure a role in Kirik Party, one of the early hits in my career. Since then I have not looked back. Acting became a part of who I am, and I just want to keep doing good work in the decades to come.

Do you use any specific techniques to prepare for a character? Are there specific genres or styles of acting that you particularly enjoy or find challenging?

I enjoy taking up a challenge. As part of preparation for a character, and to play it well, I feel one must step into the shoes of the character. Before I started shooting for Mission Majnu, I went through some intense training. I wanted to really understand the body language of visually impaired people. Those few weeks of workshops were no joke. It was a challenging but eye-opening process, for sure.

What do you find the most challenging aspect of being an actress in the industry today?

I feel there is this constant pressure to stay relevant in the industry. The competitiveness and the pursuit of perfection in a role can lead to a lot of stress for actors. As actors, the only thing we strive for is to ensure that our audience and fans enjoy watching us on the big screen.

Three places on your travel list?

I want to go to Bali, Vietnam and Seoul.

‘I feel all young women out there should embrace their natural beauty. Concentrate on nurturing yourself from within, give priority to self-care, use natural ingredients in your skincare and body care routines, and envelop yourself in positivity. You are unique and beautiful just as you are.’