Unni Mukundan Leads Modi Biopic

Malayalam star Unni Mukundan, acclaimed for Marco, steps into the role of Narendra Modi in Maa Vande, produced by Veer Reddy M. and directed by Kranthi Kumar CH.

The film chronicles Modi’s life story, from his formative years to his rise as India’s leader, with a special focus on his mother, Heeraben Modi, whose influence and support shaped his path.

“Having grown up in Ahmedabad, I first knew him as my Chief Minister during my childhood. Years later, in April 2023, I had the privilege of meeting him in person, a moment that left an indelible mark on me,” Unni Mukundan said and added, “His political journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, but in this film, we aim to explore the man beyond the statesman, especially his profound bond with his mother.”

“From my own interaction with him, two words of him have stayed with me through life’s trials. In Gujarati, he said: “Jhookvanu Nahi”, which means “Never Bow Down.” Those words have been a source of strength,” he added. Backed by a powerhouse crew—including cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar (Baahubali), editor Sreekar Prasad, production designer Sabu Cyril, action choreographer King Solomon, and composer Ravi Basrur (KGF, Salaar)—the film promises scale, VFX-driven visuals, and a multilingual release.