Unleashing the spirit of adventure

In the bustling city of Hyderabad, a community of adventurers has formed, bound not only by their love for the open road but also by their shared experience of owning Scorpio SUVs. What began as a platform to facilitate discussion among owners has blossomed into a vibrant community known as the Deccan ScorpioNs. With over 130 families and counting, this group has redefined the concept of car ownership, infusing it with a sense of solidarity, a love for exploration, and the love of creating unforgettable experiences.

Explorers Ahoy: Avinash Narasimhan

Avinash Narasimhan, one of the founding members, recalls the humble beginnings of the group back in August 2022. What started as a forum for discussing delivery dates and dealership feedback quickly evolved into something much more significant. As the group grew, so did their enthusiasm for organising drives and adventures. With monthly drives becoming the norm, the SUV Owners’ Group has explored the far reaches of Karnataka, chased monsoon rains, visited wildlife sanctuaries, and even ventured into off-road terrain, creating lasting memories at every turn, he says.

Reflecting on the diversity of the group, Avinash says the ages of members range from the mid-50s to the early 20s. It’s their shared passion for exploration that binds them together. Avinash’s SUV-sized family, comprising his mom, wife, son, sister, and brother-in-law, epitomises the spirit of togetherness.

A meeting of minds: Cdr Bimal Raj

The group holds a special place in retired naval officer-turned-executive coach and podcaster Cdr Bimal Raj’s heart. When he joined it in September 2022, he found not just fellow SUV owners but lifelong friends. Every monthly drive with his wife and daughter becomes an opportunity to create cherished memories, filled with music, laughter and friendship.

Cdr Bimal Raj praises the organisers for ensuring everyone’s safety and enjoyment during the drives.

From detailed recce missions to thoughtful arrangements, the group exemplify the spirit of unity and support.

Testing limits: Gouthami

Automobile enthusiast Gouthami is joined by her family of four on her drives. When her father passed her the wheel of their SUV, she became an integral part of the group’s adventures, testing the SUV’s capabilities on tough terrain and basking in the company of fellow SUV owners. The off-roading adventures and scenic routes chosen by the organisers add an extra layer of excitement to each journey, says Gouthami, who is doing her post-graduation studies.