Unfiltered & unapologetic

The businessman, educationist and BRS MLA, Chamakura Malla Reddy, does not believe in toning himself down. He speaks loudly, celebrates success openly and wears his personality without filters.

That larger-than-life spirit was on full display as videos from his lavish 50th wedding anniversary flooded social media. His speeches often travel far beyond political circles, going viral for their theatrical flair and blunt honesty. Critics call it flamboyance. Admirers call it authenticity. He simply calls it being real.

Your speeches go viral for their flamboyant style. Is that deliberate?

Not at all. That’s the real Malla Reddy. I cannot act differently for different people. A person cannot be conscious all the time. What you are inside will eventually come out. Only the real character remains persistent. Many politicians try to control every word. I don’t believe in that. I prefer to be exactly the same everywhere.

Q You are open about celebrating your life while most leaders prefer being low profile...

Why should success be hidden? When you work hard and achieve something, you should say it openly. Success should inspire others. People sometimes call it arrogance. I call it honesty. If you are proud of your journey, why pretend otherwise? First you must believe in yourself. Only then will others believe in you.

Q Critics say you’re over-the-top. Your reaction?

Criticism is part of public life. People may like or criticise you. But what matters is that you remain true to yourself. If you start changing yourself for everyone’s approval, you will lose your identity.

Q What shaped your journey from humble beginnings to success?

Hard work. Success comes from working persistently every single day with the same dedication and passion. Even today I follow the same principle. If you work consistently, results will come. There is no shortcut to success.

Q You are celebrating your 50th wedding anniversary. What role has your wife played in your journey?

A very big role. My wife Kalpana supported me throughout the journey. Without family support, it is very difficult to achieve anything in life. Business, politics, institutions, everything requires time and energy. Someone has to stand beside you through all that. Fifty years of marriage means standing together through struggles, successes and everything in between.

Q Behind the big public persona, how important is family to you?

A: Because family keeps you grounded. My children Bhadra, Mahender and Mamtha have always supported me. Family gives you balance. When you have their support, you can face any challenge outside. That is why the golden anniversary celebration was special. It was not just about us. It was about the whole family coming together after 50 years.