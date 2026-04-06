Understanding Intimacy

Q My husband prefers that I guide him during intercourse instead of initiating penetration himself. Is this normal, and is there a preferred way?

There is no hard and fast rule as to how the penis is inserted into the vagina. It is immaterial whether the man penetrates by himself or the woman guides him. In fact, it is better that the woman guides, because in the male on top position many men may not be able to locate the vaginal opening properly.

Q Sir, I am 31 years old. I got married seven months ago. Right from our honeymoon, I cannot enjoy sex with my wife due to premature ejaculation. I am a healthy man. Before marriage I was addicted to masturbation. Is there any connection between premature ejaculation and masturbation?

Masturbation per se has no connection with premature ejaculation, but the method of masturbation has. If you are conditioned to ejaculate quickly (in order to prevent others from knowing what you are doing) during masturbation, then you are most likely to ejaculate quickly during intercourse also. Constitutional factors like diabetes, multiple sclerosis, short frenulum, prostate gland problems etc. and situational factors like anticipatory anxiety can also cause premature ejaculation. If it is due to situational factors, it can be overcome by sex therapy. If it is due to constitutional factors, appropriate medical or surgical measures have to be instituted. Drugs belonging to SSRI (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors) group are effective in the management of premature ejaculation. However, they have some major side effects and hence should be taken only under medical supervision.

The writer is a sexologist. Mail him at dr.narayana@deccanmail.com