Aamir Khan turned 61 on March 14, but he admits he feels a little embarrassed by birthday celebrations at this stage of his life. “But the family loves it, so I go with it,” he says. “At certain times, it is more important to do what your loved ones want than what you want.”

Known for doing things his own way, Khan doesn’t shy away from his reputation as a stubborn and uncompromising artiste. “That’s how creative people — or for that matter, anyone - should operate,” he says. “You can listen to everyone, but ultimately you have to follow your heart. If you look at my career, my choices have always been unusual, and almost every time people around me advised me against them.” He recalls that films such as Lagaan, Rang De Basanti and Taare Zameen Par were projects many discouraged him from taking up.

“But when a story gets into my bloodstream, I can’t ignore it,” he says. “That’s what happened with Sitaare Zameen Par.”

Aamir also says he is in a happy phase of life, especially with his partner Gauri Spratt. “We care deeply for each other,” he says. “I am looking at a life ahead with Gauri. I want to grow old with her.”