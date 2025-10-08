UK PM Signs 3-Movie Deal With Yash Raj Films

Yash Raj Films will bring major productions to locations across the United Kingdom from 2026, creating over 3,000 jobs and boosting the British economy by millions of pounds, the visiting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced in Mumbai today.

The British Prime Minister, who is on a two-day trade mission to strengthen ties with India, said, “Bollywood is back in Britain, and it’s bringing jobs, investment and opportunity, all while showcasing the UK as a world-class destination for global filmmaking. This is exactly the kind of partnership our trade deal with India is destined to unlock – driving growth, strengthening cultural ties and delivering for communities across the country.”

Sir Keir visited Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai along with a delegation of some of the biggest names in films from the UK, including representatives from the British Film Institute, the British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios and Civic Studios.

Britain and Yash Raj Films have signed a three-film deal. An MoU between the British Film Institute and the National Film Development Commission of India will also be signed, to reinvigorate co-production and enable filmmakers from both countries to share resources and talent.

Meanwhile, Yash Raj’s Studio completes 20 years of operations in India on October 12th.