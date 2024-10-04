T’wood up in arms at being dragged into political slugfest

The fracas between Minister Konda Surekha and BRS working president KT Rama Rao has hit an all-time low, with Surekha hurling sensational allegations that are sending shockwaves through the film industry. In a no-holds-barred attack, Surekha claimed that KTR was the reason behind the divorce of Tollywood’s golden couple, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Speaking to the media, Surekha alleged that KTR has been a toxic influence in the lives of young actresses. “Many young heroines are marrying early and leaving the industry today because of KTR. He has developed a drug addiction and influenced them to do drugs too,” she declared, stunning everyone present. She elaborated, saying KTR had “toyed with their lives and led them into a world of drugs and rave parties.” She added, “He also used to blackmail and harass them. Everyone knows it within the industry. It’s an open secret.” The Minister further alleged that KTR tapped actress’ phones. Surekha’s tirade stemmed from a Kalyana Lakshmi cheque distribution event she attended in Siddipet district’s Dubbaka. She was garlanded by MP Raghunandan Rao and this turned into a scandal. Surekha later accused BRS supporters of posting obscene comments about her on social media. She blamed KTR for encouraging the trolls. Surekha hit out at KTR for failing to respond to the vicious trolls. “Why hasn’t KTR said anything? BRS leaders are lowering the standards of politics,” she fumed.

‘Depply discrespectful’

This behaviour is deeply disrespectful and goes against the values of our Telugu culture. Such irresponsible actions should not be accepted as normal. I urge the parties involved to act more responsibly and respect individual privacy, especially towards women. We must promote respect and dignity in society as a whole. — Allu Arjun

A new low

Konda Surekha garu, dragging personal lives into politics is a new low. Public figures, especially those in responsible positions like you, must maintain dignity and respect for privacy. …. We will not sit quietly while others make baseless allegations against us. …. Let’s ensure our society does not normalise such reckless behaviour in democratic India.” — Jr Ntr

‘Extremely pained’

I am extremely pained to see the disgraceful remarks made by an honourable woman minister. It is a shame that celebs and members of the film fraternity become soft targets as they provide instant reach and attention. We as the Film Industry stand united in opposing such vicious verbal assaults on our members,” Chiranjeevi posted on X. Adding the hashtag “Film Industry Will Not Tolerate,” he continued, “No one should stoop to this level by dragging unconnected people and more so women into their political slugfest. We choose our leaders to make the society a better place to live in, and not contaminate it by lowering the discourse. …. Trust the concerned will … withdraw these malicious remarks immediately.” — Chiranjeevi

Unacceptable

Both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have slammed the minister. The former has denounced the minister’s comments. Writing on X, he said, “Divorce is one of the most painful decisions anyone can make. It was a mutual decision made after much thought, and we parted ways with respect and dignity.

The statements made by Konda Surekha garu are baseless and unacceptable. Women deserve respect, and exploiting celebrities’ personal lives for political gain is shameful.”

Sam has reacted strongly too, urging the minister to refrain from politicising her personal life. In a statement shared on Instagram, Samantha highlighted the challenges of being a woman in the film industry. “To be a woman, to come out and work, to survive in a glamorous industry where women are often treated as mere props, to fall in love and out of love, and still stand up and fight – it takes immense courage and strength,” she wrote, adding, “I hope you realise that your words carry significant weight as a minister.”

The actor clarified that no political conspiracy was involved in her separation from Naga Chaitanya and reiterated her desire to remain non-political. “Our choice to keep things private doesn’t invite misrepresentation,” she noted. “Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so.”

Baseless rubbish

Disgusting to see politicians thinking that they can get away talking any kind of nonsense. When your words can be so irresponsible it’s stupid of us to expect that you will have any responsibility for your people. It’s not just about actors or cinema. It is not okay for someone in such a respectable position to talk such utter baseless rubbish,” Nani said on X.