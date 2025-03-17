Twin win from hair oiling

Who can forget the immortal song ‘Tel Malish’ picturised on popular actor-comedian Johnny Walker from the 1957 classic movie Pyaasa? The age-old tradition of hair oiling and scalp massage not only promises hair regrowth but also acts as a stress-relieving agent. Cut to 2025, from celebrities to social influencers to commoners, all still swear by the home remedy of champi that keeps the head cool, nourishes hair follicles with abundant nutrients and relaxes the mind to unwind after a hectic day at work.

Local to Global

Stocked on the kitchen shelves, a bottle of hair oil signifies a time-honoured grooming ritual sans any artificial additives or harmful chemicals. Originating from a Sanskrit word meaning ‘to knead’ or ‘to soothe,’ hair massaging alludes to the Ayurvedic head massage technique involving rubbing and pressing the scalp with oil.

Pop culture symbol

It is interesting to note that the conventional practice of hair oiling is emerging as a pop culture trend. Opines Delhi-based facial, cosmetic and aesthetic surgeon Dr Shweta Mishra: “It’s a blend of long-lasting wisdom and contemporary beauty diktats that is held responsible for the return of hair oiling as a ‘glocal’ cultural phenomenon.”

Oily scalp alert

The common query is that whether oil massage can be recommended for oily hair and scalp as the sebaceous glands within the hair follicles could produce a greater amount of the sticky oily substance called sebum.

“Yes definitely, but with precautions. The oil glands present in the scalp produce adequate natural oil (sebum) that keep the scalp and hair moisturised. Loading the scalp and hair with surplus oils can cause scalp folliculitis, facial and truncal acne, and might even aggravate pre-existing conditions like seborrheic capitis and scalp psoriasis,” warns Dr Harshita Reddy Bondugula from Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Hot Towel Technique

It’s a well-known fact that the hot towel treatment aids in hair growth and better absorption of the oil to strengthen and condition the hair roots. But how is that achieved? “By increasing blood flow to the scalp, a hot towel therapy improves oil absorption and encourages hair growth,” informs dermatologist Dr. Shitij Goel (HOD) from Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida.

“Applying a warm towel to the scalp causes the pores to open up, enabling the nourishing oils or treatments to enter the hair follicles more deeply. Essential nutrients that brace the hair roots and feed the scalp are provided by the enhanced oil suction of coconut or argan variety. Additionally, the heat increases blood flow, which encourages the supply of nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicles, thus promoting healthy hair growth,” he shares.

“Stronger hair with more bounce and volume is further facilitated by the composure and ease that come as by-products of the treatment, lowering stress that otherwise affects hair health,” he elaborates ahead.

Factoid

“For centuries, South Asian and African women across several generations have continued with the cultural practice of hair oiling. Pure coconut, castor, amla and argan oils are used typically as a prewash ritual. While there is limited clinical evidence on the role of hair oils in trichology, they remain both accessible and inexpensive with a relatively minimal risk profile,” comments Dr Harshita Reddy Bondugula, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Regular hair oiling ritual offers numerous benefits for hair health like

1 Nourishment and strengthening: Regular oiling provides essential nutrients to the hair, strengthening it from the roots and reducing breakage or split ends. Oils penetrate the hair shaft, reducing dryness and frizz.

2 Scalp hydration: Applying nourishing oils like coconut, argan or olive oil helps moisturise the scalp, preventing dryness and flakiness.This process helps maintain scalp moisture and reduces itchiness.

3 Firming hair strands: Oils like coconut, almond and castor oil help lessen breakage by fortifying the hair shaft.

4 Boosting blood circulation: The massaging action stimulates blood flow to the hair follicles, promoting hair growth. Massaging oil on the scalp enhances blood circulation, ensuring hair follicles receive necessary nutrients, which can help grow back hair and add natural shine.

5 Stress relief: A scalp massage during oiling can relieve stress and tension, improving overall well-being. Incorporating hair oiling into your routine once or twice a week can lead to healthier and more resilient hair.