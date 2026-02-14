Tussle Over ‘Lahore 1947’ Title

A war of nerves appears to be brewing between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan, the lead actor and producer of Lahore 1947, which is slated for release on August 13.

The epic drama is set in Lahore during the Partition of India in 1947. Given the current political climate between India and Pakistan, Deol reportedly feels the title should be changed to something more politically appropriate.

However, producer Aamir Khan has categorically told this writer that the title Lahore 1947 will not be altered. Whether his decision prevails remains to be seen.