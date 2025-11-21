Trump Jr, India’s Special VIP This Week

The name Donald Trump has been capturing the headlines in India in the recent past. But the latest news relates not to the President of USA, but to his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who is in the country to attend the high-profile Udaipur wedding, and is taking the opportunity to do some sight-seeing as well.

Spends time with Ananth Ambani

The VIP visitor was shown around the well-known wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre Vantara in Jamnagar by Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant. Visuals from the visit on an Ambani fanpage show him bowing in obeisance to Lord Ganesha at a temple, following Anant Ambani’s lead. He also danced the ‘garba’ with the young Ambanis.

Captivated by the Taj

Earlier, Donald Trump Jr. visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. He was taken around by Nitin Singh, who was also guide to Trump Sr., when he toured the renowned monument to love in 2020.

In view of the VIP presence, the area was sanitized, and security personnel both from India and USA provided cover.

The Udaipur wedding

Sources inform Trump Jr will be attending the ostentatious wedding of US-based industrialist Raju Ramalinga Mantena’s daughter Netra with NRI Vamsi Gadiraju. Not much is known about their friendship but the fact that Trump Jr flew to India primarily for this shows he and the NRI businessman do share a very special relationship.