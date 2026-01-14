Trouble Deepens for Yash’s ‘Toxic’

Kannada superstar Yash and Geetu Mohandas who directs the actor’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups have fallen foul of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for streaming the film’s trailer without the regulatory body’s nod.

The trailer started streaming on Yash’s birthday, and a source at the CBFC confirmed the flouting of rules.

And that’s not the only trouble the trailer is facing. It has been called out for its “grown-up” mix of mayhem and eroticism.

Yash, who has a ‘clean’ image, had asserted in an earlier interview: “I would never do anything on screen that I can’t watch with my family. Call it my self-censorship. But I know where to draw the line.” The actor’s image seems to have taken a beating, but not everyone agrees. A Sandalwood colleague, speaking anonymously, said, “Yash has done nothing wrong. Films like Animal and Dhurandhar have far worse content.”