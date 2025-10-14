Trolls Have a Field Day over Trudeau-Perry Kiss

The viral images of Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry kissing on her yacht in California has triggered a ruthless wave of trolling against the former Canadian PM and the singer.

“Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry. One pretended to be an astronaut. One pretended to be a Prime Minister” read one caustic comment. Another said, “This conceivably means we’re heading toward a future where Katy Perry writes songs about Justin Trudeau. What is life?” A third felt, “Somehow both of them are punching above their weight.” Apart from mercilessly trolling him on the personal front, social media users also accused Trudeau, who stepped down as PM this year, of leaving Canada in tatters.