Trivikram To Direct Venki In New Project…

Director Trivikram Srinivas is teaming up with Venkatesh Daggubati for a new film, and the cameras are set to start rolling from October.

According to a source, Srinidhi Shetty will be paired with Venkatesh in this as-yet untitled Telugu film.

Producers Haarika and Hassine Creations are aiming for a summer 2026 release, and filming will proceed at a fast pace, the source adds.

Trivikram is also keen to wrap up the project quickly, as the buzz suggests he plans to team up with Jr. NTR for a grand mythological drama, in which the actor will portray Lord Karthikeya, also known as Lord Muruga. To be fully committed to this eagerly awaited venture, the director is expected to go all out to complete the Venkatesh film as soon as possible.