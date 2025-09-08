Trisha Wishes Vijay Good Luck In His Political Journey

Trisha Krishnan, who was recently honoured for her 25-year journey in South Indian cinema at an awards event in Dubai, sent a message from there for her co-star and actor-turned-politician, Thalapathi Vijay.

After the screening of a tribute video showcasing Trisha's illustrious career, the actress took the stage to reflect on her journey, and expressed gratitude to her co-stars and audiences.

A highpoint came when Trisha was asked about her enduring association with Vijay. Amidst thunderous applause, she warmly said, “I would like to wish him good luck on his new journey. Whatever he dreams, may they come true, because he deserves it!”