Tripti In Talks To Lead ‘Chandni Bar’ Sequel

In 2001, Tabu made a lasting impact as the unrelenting bar dancer Mumtaz in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Chandni Bar. The film stunned audiences with its sobering portrayal of Mumtaz’s journey from innocence to tragic doom. Bhandarkar’s direction delivered a raw and authentic story, told with a style that was never sluggish or pretentious.

Now, a sequel is in the works, slated for release next year on the film’s 25th anniversary. Though Tabu will not reprise her role, Tripti Dimri — hailed as the scene-stealer in Animal — is being considered for the lead, bringing fresh energy to the iconic saga.



