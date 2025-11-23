Toy Project’s Rebirth into National Craft Dialogue

More than a decade after reimagining the humble Channapatna toy into a design icon, Karthik Vaidyanathan of Varnam Craft Collective is setting the stage for his most ambitious project yet. The Snugglewalas: Storytellers of Handmade India, a travelling, multi-city showcase, brings together twelve crafts from across the country to tell a story that’s playful, poetic and deeply human.

“It’s something I’ve dreamt of for years — taking the soul of handmade India and giving it a joyful, cuddly avatar,” says Karthik, smiling, as he gestures to a cluster of brightly coloured wooden toys. “People walk into our store and say, ‘It feels so warm, fuzzy — like Alice in Wonderland.’ That emotion became the seed for the Snugglewalas.”

Bringing together artisans and clusters from every corner of India: Wood lac-turners from Channapatna, Lambadi embroiderers from Sitlingi, block printers from Rajasthan, Namda and crewel artisans from Kashmir, ceramicists from Kolar, and even crochet makers from Noida.

Each of these crafts finds expression through a cast of whimsical characters — the Snugglewalas — who double as toys, storytellers, and symbols of a handmade India reimagined. Think giraffe-shaped wooden sharpeners, lovely clothing options for men and women with animal motifs, cuddly toys, traditional games, textiles, ceramics and wall art, amongst others. “Instead of showing craft as something endangered or nostalgic, we wanted to celebrate what can be created anew. This is a story of hope and continuity,” says Karthik.

A craft ecosystem

Varnam’s journey began over 14 years ago in Channapatna, Karnataka, a town known for its traditional wooden toys. “I started working there almost by accident,” Karthik recalls. “A project I was part of didn’t take off, but I had already designed a collection and the artisans needed work. So, I launched it myself, just a small basement store, and it clicked. People loved that it was playful and modern.”

What began as an experiment soon became a movement. Today, Varnam has four stores, in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and even a restored 150-year-old Indo-Portuguese villa in Goa. Its products have won design awards and global recognition, but the real achievement, Karthik says, lies in ‘the dignity and pride our artisans feel.’

“We don’t just send designs over WhatsApp,” he says. “We sit with them, we create together. There’s a shared sense of ownership: They know this isn’t a one-time thing.”

Toys and tales

The Snugglewalas project takes that collaboration further: Uniting craft clusters and young designers in what Karthik calls “living collaborations.” Each object is an intersection of disciplines: Enamel-painted wood from Kashmir’s Naqqashi enamel artists meets Channapatna’s artistry, or embroidered textiles from Tamil Nadu merge with hand-thrown ceramics from Karnataka.

“It’s like building a family: Each member different but connected by a common story,” he explains. “For instance, we’ve combined Lambadi embroidery with wooden toy forms, or used Namda felt craft from Kashmir to create plush companions that carry pieces of multiple traditions.” The handcrafted characters also create a vibrant, thriving ecosystem of craftspersons. “This is not nostalgia,” says Karthik firmly. “It’s about showing that handmade can be fun.”

The lowdown

What: The Snugglewalas: Storytellers of Handmade India

Where: Crafts Council of Telangana, Banjara Hills

Featuring: 12 craft clusters across India: From Channapatna woodwork to Kashmiri crewel, from Rajasthan block printing to Tamil Nadu embroidery

Why it matters: First-of-its-kind showcase reimagining crafts through playful storytelling